Rafique says Imran suffering from ‘Nawaz-phobia’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railway Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was suffering from ‘Nawaz phobia’, adding that it was cricketer-turned-politician who started ball tempering in cricket and was doing the same in politics.

Speaking to the media outside Supreme Court in Islamabad, he questioned the leadership of Imran, saying that what kind of a leader calls his workers and when they get caught and he starts doing pushups.

Rafique said that Jamat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haq criticises federal government regarding its alleged corruption. However, turns a blind eye to the corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government.

Earlier, Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif was involved in money laundering.

He said that another mill had been discovered during the proceedings. “The loss making steel mill is now giving babies,” he said. Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer had earlier argued in the court that when he sold his mill it was making loss.

Meanwhile addressing a news conference, PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair said PTI has failed to produce any documentary evidence to prove its allegations.

Daniyal Aziz said that Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen are actually seeking immunity from Election Commission, as both are not prepared for their own accountability.

He said that now time has come for Imran Khan's accountability and he should be ready for this.

