PCB retains Basit Ali as head of junior selection committee

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named former Test Cricketer Mohammad Illyas as chairman of Pakistan women cricket selection committee. The PCB has also retained Basit Ali as the head of junior cricket selection committee.

According to PCB’s spokesman, the decisions were taken after Chairman PCB’s meeting with chairmen of board’s domestic and game development committees.

The women selection committee will be headed by former Test Cricketer Mohammad Illyas while other members of the committee are former Test cricketer Nadeem Abbasi and former captain of Pakistan women’s team Urooj Mumtaz.

Kabir Khan, the head coach of Pakistan women’s team, has been named as ex-officio member of women’s selection committee.

Basit Ali, who was initially removed by PCB from all the posts following his public outburst with former teammate Mahmood Hamid, was restored as chairman of Junior Selection Committee.

The other members of junior selection committee under Basit are Farrukh Zaman, Aamir Nazir, Ali Zia and Sanaullah Baloch.

The PCB, meanwhile, has also confirmed the appointment of Kabir Khan as head coach and Shahid Anwar as batting coach of Pakistan’s women cricket team ahead of team’s next assignment of World Cup qualifying round.

