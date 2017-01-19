PSX-100 crosses 49,000-level

KARACHI: Pakistan stock exchange on Monday inched up 0.76% to close above 49,000 points.

Overall, 456,497,830 shares worth $273 million were traded during market hours.

Equity markets finally took a breather and closed in green for the first time in the week. Locals’ show of confidence was stellar, managing to absorb FII outflows in anticipation of inflows from passive funds near the end of this fiscal year.

OGDC’s divestment plan maintained the selling pressure, primarily in anticipation of increased free float ahead. While interest in autos remained alive for yet another day, as seasonal impact kicks in because of new year.

0



0





