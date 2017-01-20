Print Story
Pakistan
Sexual Assault: raped minor found in Karachi
KARACHI: An eight-year-old girl was found in a dumping yard in Korangi on Thursday. After a medical examination, it was confirmed that the child was raped.

According to details available to Geo News, T* was found in a severe condition as her body also bore severe torture marks around neck and hands. Additional Police Surgeon Dr Iqrar confirmed that the girl was subjected to a sexual assault.

Police informed that the was eight-nine-year-old and her version was recorded by the authorities, further adding that the rape survivor hails from Sindh`s district, Mithi.

*Rape survivor's identity protected

