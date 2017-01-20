Inzamam concerned over players’ fitness

KARACHI: Chief Selector Pakistan cricket team Inzamamul Haq on Friday admitted that green shirts lack fitness as compared to the rest of teams. However, added that the players were continuously playing cricket for the last six months.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said that Azhar Ali is the ODI captain of Pakistan and would continue to lead the team.

“We have a bit of an issue with fitness. Our team is not as fit as rest of international team. But we are trying to improve”, Inzamam said.

He said that the teams need a bit of time to address the issue as it has been continuously playing cricket.

“When I took charge (as Chief Selector) the team left for England, then we had series in UAE versus the West Indies and then the team travelled to New Zealand and from there they went to Australia”, Chief Selector explained.

Earlier after the defeat in first ODI versus the Australia in the ongoing series, former Captain Ramiz Raja had also slammed the men in green for their fitness.

He had said that the players were not serious about their fitness and lack passion for it, adding that the fitness of players can be assessed just by looking at the shapes and sizes of the players.

“Just one jersey would fit every Australian player but all our players have different sizes. This is due to lack of fitness which shows in their performance”, he added.

Ramiz further said that the fitness levels of Australian and Pakistani players were not even comparable as the Australians were far superior in this regard.

0



0





