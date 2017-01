Related Stories Four killed as rainwater inundates Karachi roads

KARACHI: The city is set to face more rain in the coming week. The Met department has forecast light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A new rain system is entering Balochistan from Iran, the Met department forecast stated.

Rain lashed several areas of Karachi on Friday and Saturday, including II Chundrigar Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Airport, Malir, Sharah e Faisal and Gulshan Iqbal.

Four people were killed in rain related incidents while several streets became inundated with rainwater.

