Democrats put forward bill to restrict Trump's access to nuclear trigger

A bill introduced by two Democratic congressmen in US President Donald Trump’s campaign last year – that didn’t gain traction – is set to be put forth once again for consideration. It mainly focuses on taking back the control of nuclear arsenal from Trump due to his viewpoint on war strikes and comment that though he would not strike first he “can’t take anything off the table.”

The two Democrats – Massachusetts Senator Edward J. Markey and California Representative Ted W. Lieu – have shown concerns over Trump’s vague and dubious stance on commencing nuclear warfare, with special emphasis on first strike without a war announcement from the Capitol Hill.

They stated that Trump doesn’t quite understand the US’ potential, which puts the world at risk.

The President, however, does not have power from the country’s military strategy or law to opt for such an action. In addition, Trump clarified that although he does not intend to be initiator, staying geared-up is prudent.

President Donald Trump assumed power in the Oval Office on January 20, 2017, following a battle with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton amid various unsubstantiated and nigh impossible claims.

