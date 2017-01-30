Govt picks Muhammad Zubair as new Sindh governor

KARACHI: The government has picked Muhammad Zubair as the Sindh governor, sources told Geo News, after the position fell vacant following the demise of Governor Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui.

Muhammad Zubair, who until now had been serving as chairman of Privatisation Commission, has been chosen for the post, according to family sources. They say an official announcement in this regard will soon be made.

Zubair, an IBA graduate, has proven his mettle in the professional sector. He has spent 26 years with IBM from 1981 to 2007 as the chief financial officer for Middle East / Africa Region, as well as with IBM Pakistan.

Previously, he has also served as chairman of Board of Investment.

On January 12, Sindh Governor Justice (Retd) Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 79.

The key position had since been vacant.

