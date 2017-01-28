Print Story
A Pakistani student sets his eye on securing 100 As in A Levels

MMAMian Muhammad Abid

Pakistan
LODHRAN: A 17-year-old student from Lodhran is eyeing 100 As in his A Level examination. He is only 58 As short from meeting his goal.

Hunain Zia has already created a new world record by scoring 42 As in two years. Last year he sat for his examinations 19 hours straight.

But sky is the limit, and Hunain is preparing to sit for his exams this year too.

“I want to do a CA and MBA. After that I want to create an education system for the underprivileged children in Pakistan,” he tells Geo News.

His father supports him. “After I saw he was so dedicated, I decided that he deserves a chance,” he said.

In 2009 another Pakistan student Ali Moeen Nawazish scored 22 As in his A Level exams, a world record at that time.

