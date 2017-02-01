Two killed, several wounded in Karachi building collapse

Related Stories Two-storey building collapses in Gujranwala

KARACHI: At least two people, including a woman, lost their lives and five were injured after a two-story building collapsed in Neelam Colony in the wee hours of Wednesday, confirmed rescue sources.

Sources further informed that five people, including two children, were immediatly shifted to a nearby private hospital, however, scores were feared to be trapped under the rubble. Police personnel and rescue workers are present at the site of the incident.

MPA Khurram Sherzaman reached the spot, while speaking to the media, he said: “Sindh Building Control Authority needs to take responsibility. They should not allow illegal and below par building structures.”

He demanded that the injured must be provided utmost care

Earlier, on Jan 10, Two people were killed after an under-construction building collapsed in Multan on Tuesday, officials and rescue sources said. The incident occurred near Multan's Bosan Road, where an under construction building collapsed this evening. Geo News has learnt that the building caved in the wake of razing of walls on its upper storey.

A hall room was being formed by razing the walls of six shops on the upper storey of the building that led to the incident.

