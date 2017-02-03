Print Story
White House says Israeli settlement construction may not be helpful to peace

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Thursday Israel's building of new settlements or expansion of existing ones in occupied territories may not be helpful to achieving peace with Palestinians.

"While we don’t believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal," the White House said in a statement.

It said the Trump administration "has not taken an official position on settlement activity" and looks forward to discussions when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Donald Trump later this month.

