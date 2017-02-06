Print Story
India resorts to unprovoked firing at Working Boundary: ISPR

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: Indian forces again resorted to unprovoked firing at the Working Boundary on Monday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Indian forces carried out firing at Zafarwal sector at 8: 30 AM on Monday, ISPR said.

Pakistan Rangers Punjab responded effectively to the unprovoked firing by Indian troops, the ISPR statement added.

On January 29, Indian Border Security forces had violated the Line of Control ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing near Bhimber in LoC’s Khanjar sector. According to ISPR, Pakistan Army had befittingly responded to the cross-border fire.

 

