Interior Ministry approves request for MQM founder's red warrants

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has approved Federal Investigation Agency's request for issuing red warrants for the London-based founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

The FIA, a couple of days ago, had requested the Interior Ministry to issue red warrants for the MQM supremo and bring him back to the country through Interpol.

The ministry had reportedly received a request from FIA seeking MQM supremo’s arrest through Interpol in a hate speech case registered against him in Karachi.

The MQM chief is wanted in several other cases in Pakistan, including those of terrorism-related offences.

0



0





