KARACHI: Around 700 grams of heroin worth Rs7 million were found in the hidden compartments of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft at Jinnah International Airport on Thursday, according to a customs department spokesman.
The official said the plane had come from Kuala Lumpur and was bound for Peshawar. He added that the personnel of Pakistan Customs Preventive deployed at the departure section of Jinnah International Airport searched the aircraft on a tip-off.
70 grams of heroine found in PIA aircraft at Karachi airport was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Aircraft, Geo News, Geo News Pakistan, Heroin, Hidden Compartments, Jinnah International Airport, Kuala Lumpur, Latest News, Peshawar, Pia. Permanent link to the news story "70 grams of heroine found in PIA aircraft at Karachi airport" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/130464-Heroin-reportedly-found-in-PIA-aircraft-at-Karachi-airport
.