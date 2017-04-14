Indian army uses Kashmiri youth as human shield; video goes viral

A video clip showing an Indian army vehicle using a Kashmiri youth as a human shield by tying him against the jeep’s bonnet is making rounds on the Internet after it surfaced early Friday morning.

Here's the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!! pic.twitter.com/qj1rnCVazn — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

The video, allegedly captured in Budgam district of Central Kashmir, depicts how Indian army personnel are using the youth to protect themselves from villagers’ pelting. “Those who throw stones will meet the same fate,” an army officer can be heard saying in the clip.

Responding angrily to the incident, former Chief Minister Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) Omar Abdullah tweeted a few messages.

This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!! #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/bqs4YJOpJc — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

I understand the outrage the CRPF video generated. I'm also outraged that the video of the youth on the jeep won't generate the same anger. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

However, India army spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia says the video is being verified at present, The Indian Express reported.

