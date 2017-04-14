Print Story
Indian army uses Kashmiri youth as human shield; video goes viral

A video clip showing an Indian army vehicle using a Kashmiri youth as a human shield by tying him against the jeep’s bonnet is making rounds on the Internet after it surfaced early Friday morning.

 

 

The video, allegedly captured in Budgam district of Central Kashmir, depicts how Indian army personnel are using the youth to protect themselves from villagers’ pelting. “Those who throw stones will meet the same fate,” an army officer can be heard saying in the clip.

Responding angrily to the incident, former Chief Minister Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) Omar Abdullah tweeted a few messages.

 

 

 

However, India army spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia says the video is being verified at present, The Indian Express reported.

