FIR filed against Indian army for using Kashmiri man as human shield

An FIR has been filed against unnamed Indian army personnel after the video of a Kashmiri man being tied to the army jeep and paraded in Srinagar went viral on the internet, Indian media reported.

According to the report, the FIR has been registered under sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 367 (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt) of the Ranbir Penal Code.

The Indian army had used a Kashmiri civilian as a ‘human shield’ in Srinagar while passing by a place surrounded by stone pelters during the polling in Beerwah area of the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 9.

Here's the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!! pic.twitter.com/qj1rnCVazn — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

The video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking an outrage worldwide. Following the public outcry, Chief Minister of Indian occupied Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti responded to the incident by ordering police to submit a report, while the Indian army said it was analysing the video and its credibility.

The Kashmiri youth, identified as Farooq Ahmed Dar, said he had endured a four-hour ordeal of being paraded in a village tied to the front of a jeep as a warning to protesting locals.

Read: Kashmiri artisan speaks out after being paraded as human shield by Indian army

In an interview to the Indian Express, the 26-year-old had explained he was "not a stone-pelter. Never in my life have I thrown stones [at anyone]. I work as an embroiderer of shawls, and I know some carpentry. This is what I do."

