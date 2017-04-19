Sindh Education Minister accepts failure to stop cheating in exams

Related Stories Sindh Education Minister says won’t allow varsity in Hyderabad

KARACHI: Education Minister, Sindh, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar accepted on Wednesday his failure to stop cheating and copying during the matriculation examinations.

The minister was addressing a principals’ workshop in the city. He accepted his fault and said, “I take responsibility for my mistakes.”

The statement comes after several cases of cheating and copying during the annual matric examinations came to the surface recently.

Many steps were taken to stop cheating but the government gained less than 50 per cent success, he said. The government has provided institutes with relevant facilities but the conditions of the education system are abysmal, he remarked.

“We provided computers to education institutes; sadly, they are not being used.”

He also claimed that he is taunted in donors meeting because of the lack of progress in education rates in the province. Sindh is lagging behind other provinces in the education sector, he said.

Speaking about the quality of the teachers, he said that teachers are as responsible as students with respect to cheating. Teachers lie to get transfers and postings, he claimed, adding most teachers come to school, sign in onto the biometric machine and then leave.

On Nauraan Leghari issue, he remarked that if the MBBS student had spent more time in the libraries then perhaps she wouldn’t have turned towards terrorism.

