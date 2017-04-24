´I´ll be back´ - Ibrahimovic vows to return

LONDON: Veteran Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said talk of his career being over was far from the truth, declaring on his Instagram account on Sunday he had already played on one leg before.

The 35-year-old -- whose 28 goals have largely helped Manchester United compete for a Champions League spot next season as well as landing the League Cup -- suffered serious knee ligament damage in last Thursday´s Europa League win over Anderlecht.

Ibrahimovic, who has defied the doubters since his move last summer from Paris Saint Germain, posted on Instagram a picture of the knee and a defiant message to those who had suggested his stellar career was over.

"First of all, thank you for all the support and love," read his message.

"Its no news I got injured so I will be out of football for a while.

"I will go through this like everything else and come back even stronger. So far I played with one leg so it shouldn´t be any problem.

"One thing is for sure, I decide when its time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon."

Manchester United performed well enough without him on Sunday beating Burnley 2-0 with French forward Anthony Martial and veteran Wayne Rooney scoring.

Victory put United just a point behind fourth-placed Manchester City -- who occupy the last Champions League spot -- and adding further spice to Thursday´s Manchester derby.

