Electricity shortfall may reach to 5,200MW due to theft

ISLAMABAD: The electricity shortfall may reach from 4,000 to 5,200 megawatt due to line losses and theft, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was briefed on Monday.

He was attending a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy.

However, officials from the petroleum ministry told the prime minister the production units were getting oil and gas as per schedule.

The prime minister told the officials present at the meeting all the required resources should be put to use to decrease load-shedding. "Unannounced power outages will not be tolerated by the public," he said.

Summer has started and so have the inconveniences that accompany the hot weather, he added. "Therefore, steps should be taken to facilitate the public."

He also issued orders for the completion of production units.

Although successive governments have been claims of eliminating the issue of outages from the country, the menace persists. Due to load-shedding, often unannounced, people face inconvenience in carrying on with their routine activities.

