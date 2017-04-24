Ruckus in Punjab Assembly as opposition stages protest

Related Stories Sindh Assembly passes resolution demanding PM resignation

LAHORE: Opposition staged a protest on Monday in Punjab Assembly after a resolution was presented over Supreme Court's decision on Panama leaks which was rejected by the Speaker.

The opposition leader from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed during his address asked the Speaker to present his resolution, stating that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should immediately resign from his office as he could influence the Joint Investigation Team's probe.

However, the Speaker rejected the request, saying that the resolution was presented 'out of turn.'

In reaction, Rasheed led a group of opposition lawmakers in front of the speaker's dais. The lawmakers tore copies of agenda and raised 'Go Nawaz Go' slogans before boycotting the assembly session.

After the boycott, the assembly passed a resolution in favour of PM Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, Sindh Assembly on Friday passed a resolution calling for the resignation of Prime Minister in the wake of Supreme Court's decision over Panama Leaks case.

The resolution moved by senior PPP leader Nisar Khuhro said that in light of the Supreme Court`s decision, PM Nawaz has not remained Saadiq and Ameen hence he should immediately tender his resignation.

However, MQM leader Sardar Ahmed said that as the matter is sub judice, it would be better to not discuss it in the assembly.

Speaking in support of the resolution, PTI lawmaker Samar Ali Khan also said that the premier must give his resignation as he has lost the moral legitimacy to hold the office.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has also submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, demanding the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

