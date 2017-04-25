'I will unconditionally stand with MQM-P if they resign from assemblies,' says Kamal

KARACHI: Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Mustafa Kamal has said that he will stand ‘unconditionally’ with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) if the party resigns from all the assemblies.

Speaking on Geo News' program 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath,' Kamal said: “If they (MQM-P) collectively resigns, the government will shake. It will be an international news that lawmakers from a party resign for the rights of a city.

“I will then unconditionally stand with them,” he said, “I will be with them in every movement for the rights of Karachi. Even today, they don’t want to give resignation.”

Without naming MQM-P, he called the party, “part of the problem”.

“It is good that they have to come out but it is because people are buying our ideas. They are forced to do it if they don’t they will become obsolete.”

Kamal said that in the million march scheduled on May 14, PSP will present demands to the provincial government.

The PSP chairman, however, refrained from disclosing location for the march.

Earlier on Sunday, the PSP ended its 18-day protest sit-in over civic issues in Karachi. The protest, which began on April 16, was staged outside Karachi Press Club and had been continuing since.

The protesters also included women and children, besides party leaders and activists.

A rally was also held from press club to Pakistan House on Sunday. Before the rally started, PSP founder Mustafa Kamal addressed the participants and announced that the party will hold a million march on May 14.

“We have to prepare for the next phase starting from tomorrow,” he remarked, adding “Tomorrow [Monday] onwards, we will go to the houses of all the people to campaign for the million march.”

He also said, “We can close the entire city again, if we want, but we are peaceful people.”

Speaking about the other three rallies in the city on Sunday, he remarked that those political parties are just trying to preserve their false portliness.

On Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), he said that the part is holding a rally for the sake of its so-called identity. “MQM never protested over public issues,” he claimed.

