Zalmi owner plans to announce deserving gift for Younis Khan

KARACHI: The owner of Peshawar Zalmi which won the last edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Javed Afridi said he is proud of Younis Khan as he is one of the most important members of his team.

Javed Afridi added that the achievement of 10,000 runs has been an exclusive landmark for which Younis deserves a rich tribute and he is planning to present Younis a gift well suited to his achievement.

Javed Afridi said his franchise has been working to promote talented players all over the country and is also devising a strategy to serve all sports with cricket being on the top.

Javed Afridi is set to make an announcement regarding Younis Khan in a few days. According to the Zalmi owner, he will take Younis to APS Peshawar after he returns.

In past, Younis Khan visited the APS school to show solidarity with the victims and also distributed cricket related articles sent by New Zealand cricketers among the students.

In PSL draft last year Peshawar Zalmi announced Younis Khan as its batting Mentor.

