Pak Army contacts India to ensure safety of census team

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Tuesday contacted Indian Army through hotline as part of a confidence-building measure regarding the movement of civil and military enumerators near the Line of Control (LoC) as part of the ongoing census, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

ISPR said that Indian Army has been approached through Hotline Contact and asked to inform ground troops about the movement of civil and military enumerators to civil populated areas lying close to LOC in AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The step is aimed at ensuring safety and security of civil and military personnel in wake of unprovoked targeting and persistent ceasefire violations by Indian Army”, the statement read.

Earlier, similar arrangement was resorted prior to commencement of Census, Phase-1.

