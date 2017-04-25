As govt employee bound to follow rules: AD Khawaja

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja on Tuesday said that he is a government employee and he is bound to follow rules and regulations.

The IG Sindh was speaking to media representatives outside the Sindh Assembly, he said that he could not leave his post merely based on his will.

His statements come in relation to the ongoing tug-of-war between the Sindh government and federal government pertaining to his appointment and holding office.

“I don’t have any issues with the PPP, if anyone has a problem with me then they can be asked about it,” he said.

He said that he hasn’t entered any petition in the court regarding the matter.

