Print Story
X

As govt employee bound to follow rules: AD Khawaja

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
As govt employee bound to follow rules: AD Khawaja

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja on Tuesday said that he is a government employee and he is bound to follow rules and regulations.

The IG Sindh was speaking to media representatives outside the Sindh Assembly, he said that he could not leave his post merely based on his will.

His statements come in relation to the ongoing tug-of-war between the Sindh government and federal government pertaining to his appointment and holding office.

“I don’t have any issues with the PPP, if anyone has a problem with me then they can be asked about it,” he said.

He said that he hasn’t entered any petition in the court regarding the matter.

As govt employee bound to follow rules: AD Khawaja was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 25, 2017 and was last updated on April 25, 2017. This news story is related to Geo Enws Latest, Pakistan Latest News, Ad Khawaja, Ig Sindh, Ppp. Permanent link to the news story "As govt employee bound to follow rules: AD Khawaja" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139413-As-govt-employee-bound-to-follow-rules-AD-Khawaja.

GEO TV NETWORK