Government playing up Dawn Leaks issue in media: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Awami Muslim League and member of National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, on Wednesday, alleged that the government is playing up the Dawn Leaks issue in the media.

"Tariq Fatemi, Pervaiz Rashid, and Rao Tehseen have been declared guilty," the former federal minister said while speaking to members of the press outside the Parliament house. "The report will again severe ties between institutions and the government."

The MNA declared that all political parties stand united on the demand of the Prime Minister's resignation, following the Panama verdict.

"A detailed meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has already taken place to bring the opposition together," Ahmad said. "Khan agrees with the opposition's unity on the PM's resignation, however, he does not want an electoral alliance."

Earlier on Tuesday, the inquiry committee formed to probe Dawn Leaks in its report placed the blame on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi and Principal Information Officer at the Press Information Department Rao Tehseen, sources told Geo News.

The report, which was presented to the government, recommended Tehseen's removal as Principal Information Officer.

Read more: Dawn Leaks: Publishing of story govt’s failure, says inquiry report

Sources said that Fatemi's portfolio on foreign affairs is likely to be changed but he would retain his position.

All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) would decide what action would be taken against the concerned newspaper, according to sources.

The inquiry report could not ascertain who leaked the information to the reporter. However, blame was put on few people for failing to stop the publishing of the story.

The report stated that the publishing of the story was a failure on part of some government institutions including Information Ministry and Foreign Ministry.

0



0





