Misbah moves into top 20 of Test batsmen

Pakistani skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has moved into the top 20 of ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen after gaining six spots following the match against West Indies in Kingston.

Misbah had an unbeaten 99 and 12 in the match and has previously held a career-best ranking of sixth in October 2013.

Younis Khan maintained his eight positions in the ranking after innings of 58 and six.



Younis became the highest run scorer for Pakistan in Test matches - Photo AFP

Both Misbah and Younis have announced their decision to retire following the Test series against West Indies. During the first match, Younis reached the milestone of 10,000 runs while Misbah reached 5,000 runs.

Other notable Pakistani batsman who moved up the rankings are Sarfraz Ahmed who is at 24 and Babar Azan after gaining 14 places cracked the top 100 at 94.

Pakistani bowlers Yasir Shah and Muhammad Amir also saw their rankings improve after the Test win against West Indies. Shah who was the man of the match moved up one spot to 15 while Amir gained 13 slots to reach 42.



Yasir Shah was named man of the match in the first Test against West Indies - Photo AFP

