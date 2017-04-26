50,000 titles in 30 languages on display at book fair in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: The 27th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair kickstarted here today, featuring 1,320 exhibitors participating from 65 countries and over 500,000 titles in more than 30 languages.

The exhibition is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre (ADNEC) and was inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates and Interior Minister Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The book fair will also feature a unique cultural programme that will look at several aspects of the changes and transformations that have influenced the Arab cultural landscape in recent years.

The fair is being held under the patronage of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed. It will run until 2nd May.

The event includes professional programmes for publishers, a creativity corner for young people, e-publishing corner, show kitchen, book-signing events and the illustrators' corner.

