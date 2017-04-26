PCB to sue BCCI for dishonouring commitment, notice to be served next week

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed its legal work ahead of suing the Indian cricket authorities for dishonouring agreement of playing bilateral series with Pakistan.

Najam Sethi, the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Executive Committee, told Geo.tv that PCB has informed the BCCI that they’re suing them.

“PCB has told BCCI it is suing for compensation against BCCI's refusal to play bilateral series as per the agreement signed in 2014,” Sethi said after ICC meeting in Dubai, which also outvoted the Big Three and India’s dominance in ICC.

According to the 2014 agreement between Pakistan and India, the Indian team was scheduled to play six series against Pakistan, four of them were going to be Pakistan’s home series.

However, India refused to honour its commitment, blaming government’s permission for not playing the cricket series.

The Board of Governors of PCB had earlier approved the legal action against BCCI in its meeting last month.

A source in PCB confirmed that PCB’s legal notice is ready and it will be served next week.

“PCB is sending legal notice to BCCI next week for breach of agreement to play bilateral series and will demand financial compensation,” the source told Geo.tv

Both Pakistan and India haven’t played full series since 2007, although Pakistan toured India in late 2012 for a short series of three ODIs and two T20Is.

