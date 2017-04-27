Pakistan call off Bangladesh tour

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shaharyar Khan on Wednesday announced that Pakistan will not tour Bangladesh this year as per schedule.

The series has been postponed indefinitely by mutual consent, said Shaharyar.

Pakistan was scheduled to play two Test matches, three One-day Internationals and a Twenty20 International on the tour of Bangladesh in July and August this year.

"Pakistan have now toured Bangladesh twice without them reciprocating, and we feel we cannot tour Bangladesh for the third straight time. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the tour, and will explore another window in the next year or so", said the PCB chairman.

Bangladesh last toured Pakistan in 2007-08, for a five-ODI series. Since then, Pakistan have toured Bangladesh twice, in 2011-12 and most recently in 2015.

