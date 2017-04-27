Weather in Pakistan to stay dry, hot: Met Department

Weather in Pakistan is forecasted to remain dry for the next 24 hours, the Met Department said on Thursday.

Karachi's current temperature is recorded at 26° Celsius, while the sky is partly cloudy. Humidity in the air was registered at 77%.

Highest temperature forecast by the Met Department is set at 33° Celsius, while strong winds of 18 km/h are blowing inwards from the country's South Western areas.

For the next 24 hours, Kashmir and adjoining mountainous areas are expected to have strong winds and light rain, with thunder and lightning. The same is forecasted for Malakand, Mirpurkhas, FATA, and Gilgit-Baltistan for the next 48 hours.

Strong, dusty winds are anticipated in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

On Wednesday, highest rainfall was recorded in Parachinar in 27 mm, while highest temperatures were registered in Shaheed Benazirabad at 45° Celsius, Sukkur at 44° Celsius, and Larkana, Sibi, Jacobabad, and Dadu all at 43° Celsius.

