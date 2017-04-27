Russia must play its part to stabilise situation in Afghanistan: Asif

MOSCOW: The Defence minister Khawaja Asif, on Thursday, said that Russia should lead the process of stabilisation of the situation in Afghanistan.

In a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, during the VI Moscow Conference on International Security, Asif said that Pakistan would support all initiatives to bring peace in Afghanistan.

Shoigu expressed his condolences to the Defense minister in connection with terrorist attacks in the cities Parachinar and Lahore, which took dozens of lives, including servicemen.

"The world is not getting calmer and stable, and in these conditions, we are again and again saying that fighting international terrorism requires the consolidation of all interested forces,” said the head of the Russian military department.

Sixth Moscow Conference on International Security

Speaking at the sixth Moscow Conference on International Security, Asif said that if unresolved, the Kashmir issue has the potential to threaten the peace and stability of the entire region.

“The Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with the UN resolution,” the Defence minister said. “I must share that all peace overtures and sincere efforts made by Pakistan are not being reciprocated [by India].”

He stressed that it is the responsibility of the world community to address some of the long-standing conflicts of the world. “India continues to stay away from any plausible diplomatic approach for the resolution of Kashmir issue.”

Expressing his views on the situation in the Middle East, the minister termed the United States’ attack on Syria as 'external interference.'

