LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited bids from interested parties seeking to acquire franchise rights for a sixth team to be introduced to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from 2018 onwards.

Interested parties can collect bid documents till May 15 upon payment of a non-refundable payment of USD 1,000.

Currently, the PSL consists of five teams, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi.

