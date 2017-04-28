Print Story
X

Would have ousted govt in 2015 had we wanted to, says Kaira

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab president and former Information Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Friday that had his party wanted the government would have been ousted in 2015, but then the government would have complained about not completing its tenure.

Addressing a PPP rally, Kaira reminded the prime minister that they had given him four years and are now asking what happened of the promises made in the 2013 elections.

Criticising Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PPP leader said that he the CM had claimed loadshedding will end in a year but industries are being shut and foreign trade has decreased.

“Loadshedding in Lahore has ended because of our rallies,” he claimed.

Would have ousted govt in 2015 had we wanted to, says Kaira was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 28, 2017 and was last updated on April 28, 2017. This news story is related to . Permanent link to the news story "Would have ousted govt in 2015 had we wanted to, says Kaira" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139847-Would-have-ousted-govt-in-2015-had-we-wanted-to-says-Kaira.

GEO TV NETWORK