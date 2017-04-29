Marriyum relates Imran's popularity to persistent lies, provocative statements

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Friday said PTI chief Imran Khan was becoming popular for continuously telling lies and making provocative statements.

Commenting on the PTI’s rally in Islamabad, Marriyum said, “Imran Khan, I congratulate you for addressing once again the empty chairs in pitch-dark night illuminated with flood lights to conceal empty seats.”

She said that Imran Khan had been restricted or detained at the international airports for he was considered ‘security risk’ for other countries.

The minister urged Imran Khan to reveal the name of person who, according to his claim, offered Rs10 billion for keeping mum on the Panama issue.

She said that PTI chief did not get tired of telling lies before the court for the last four months, adding, that today once again he was repeating the same lies before public.

“But now people do not come to listen to your lies and cries,” she remarked, adding, “For God’s sake stop telling lies in the name of Quran.” The minister said that empty chairs were waiting for the “important announcement” from Imran Khan. Imran had been telling lies and crying since 2013, she observed.

Marriyum said that constructing metro and bridges was not Imran’s fate because “God does not help those who tell lies.”

She urged TV channels to show aerial view of Imran’s rally so that he could come out from illusion.

“Imran Khan Sahib, why don’t you have any appealing words in your speech today? You are looking sick. Don’t worry, shocks come in the life,” the PML-N lawmaker remarked.

She asked Imran Khan to tell people in the rally about his fraud in foreign funding, the decision of California court, closing of Accountability Bureau of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and his nameless assets.

“I feel ashamed to say shameless, but there is no substitute of this for you,” she maintained.

