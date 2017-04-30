Aisam, Mergea storm into Barcelona Open men's doubles finals

Related Stories Aisam, Mergea outclass Moroccan duo to storm into King Hassan ll Championship semis

Pakistani-Romanian duo of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Florin Mergea stormed into the final of ATP 500 series World Tennis Championship in Barcelona, Spain after beating Romanian Horia Tecau and Dutch Julien Rojer in the semifinal on Saturday.

Aisam and Mergea outclassed the former world number one duo of Tecau and Rojer after a thrilling encounter of 6-3, 5-7, 14-12. The Dutch-Romanian duo saved five match points before conceding 14-12 in the final tie break.

In the previous round Aisam and Mergea had caused a major upset of the tournament when they beat the current world number one pair of Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia.

Aisam and Mergea are set to face the Austrian-German duo of Alexander Peya and Philip Petzschner in the final.

