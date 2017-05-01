PPP to start anti-government campaign from May 4: Kaira

Related Stories Would have ousted govt in 2015 had we wanted to, says Kaira

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has announced to start an anti-government campaign this week.

Speaking at an event held to commemorate Labour Day, Kaira said his party would organise a camp outside Minar-e-Pakistan on May 4 aimed at toppling the government.

“The PPP would announce its next plan of action against [the PML-N] on May 4,” he said, adding, “If Shehbaz Sharif can put up a camp then why not us?”

Taking aim at the current regime, the former Information Minister said the government keeps coming up with one drama after another.

“For how much longer can they continue to burn records of their thefts?” he remarked, and vowed that the PPP campaign would force the government to leave.

Referring to the withdrawal of the portfolio of Foreign Affairs from the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Kaira said the “house of cards has begun to fall apart”.

“What if the Dawn Leaks records are set on fire?” the PPP leader questioned.

Earlier this week, Kaira rejected the probe report of Dawn Leaks, saying that it was expected that the government would try to brush the matter under the carpet.

