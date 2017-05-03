SCBA decides to call lawyers' convention on Panamagate verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has decided to hold a convention of representatives from lawyers' bodies in Lahore on May 20, to devise a strategy pertaining to the political situation after announcement of the Panama case verdict by the apex court.

SCBA President Rasheed A Rizvi chaired a meeting of the association on Tuesday, at which a difference of opinion surfaced on PM's resignation following announcement of the much-awaited verdict in the Panama case.

The meeting decided that a consensus would be sought on the matter at the lawyers' convention in Lahore.

Speaking after the meeting, Rizvi said that PM's resignation was not on agenda of today's meeting. Representatives from lawyers' bodies will meet on May 20 to reach a consensus in this regard, he said.

Vice president from Sindh Shabir Shehr said the point of demanding resignation from the prime minister was rejected through majority of votes. He said three vice presidents among 15 office-bearers of the Pakistan Bar Council will participate in a meeting on May 5.

Secretary SCBA Aftab Bajwa said that difference of opinion is an internal matter, but the majority decided to finalise all matters in the Lahore meeting.

