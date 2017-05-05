My struggle is not for becoming PM, but for poverty-free Pakistan, says Imran

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said that his lifelong struggle is not to become Prime Minister but to make a poverty-free Pakistan.

He said that the poverty can only be reduced when corruption is eliminated, further adding that a nation stands with a Saadiq and Ameen leader, however, our PM Nawaz has been exposed as a liar.

“China pulled out 50 crores of its people from poverty, that's exactly what I want to do in Pakistan,” he said. “We can only do this by eradicating the cancer of corruption. Nawaz Sharif is standing in the way of my dream to make Pakistan a better place to live.”

My aim is to make Pakistan a country whose green passport is respected in the world.

“We lost our respect in the world because we are a nation in debt, we aren't self-sufficient.”

Khan claimed that International Monetary Fund has ordered Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to impose further taxes worth 40 billion on common people, he added that Inflation will further rise ultimately leading to increase in poverty.

Earlier while addressing his supporters in Karachi, Imran Khan said: “Karachi used to raise voice against injustice before anyone else. Why is Karachi, which stood up for the rest of the country, not coming out for its own rights,” asked Imran addressing the march.

The PTI chief said that the city contributes 60% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Pakistan. He threatened that in future when they come out on streets it would be a different scene.

Imran said that the Panama case verdict will prove whether the country will be rid of corruption or will be “a Pakistan of Zardari and Nawaz Sharif”.

“A liar cannot be a prime minister of the country,” he said.

He while announcing the march had said that the walk aims to bring to the spotlight issues such as loadshedding, water shortage and garbage disposal.

Earlier in the day, PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s workers came face to face outside the Karachi Press Club. Workers of both the parties started chanting slogans and hurled stones at each other, although the situation was brought under control later on.

The PTI chief reached Karachi today, where he also spoke to media personnel. He claimed that the person who offered to pay Rs10 billion to him to be silent on the Supreme Court's decision over Panama leaks case, was ready to pay even more.

Speaking on the problems facing Karachi residents, Khan said the issue of water scarcity was the most serious and would be the focus of today’s march.

“Karachi is buried in filth. Money that should be spent on development of Sindh goes to Dubai instead,” the PTI chairman said.

“I had promised the people of Karachi I would come here after getting done with the Panama case, and I am here now,” he remarked.

