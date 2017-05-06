Water level at Keenjhar falls, spiking shortage concerns in Karachi

KARACHI: A low water level in Thatta’s Keenjhar lake has spiked concerns of a shortage of water in the provincial metropolis, whose residents are already facing water woes.

The water level of Keenjhar, which is the major source of water to Karachi, has fallen to 47 feet as supply from Indus water has halted. Water supply to Karachi would stop if the level tumbles to 42 feet.

Everyday 1,200 cusecs are supplied to the city from the lake.

Last year, the level had gone to 52 feet.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Syed Hashim Raza Zaidi, however, said that the situation is not as alarming, adding that the level will be maintained at 50 feet in the next two days.

“The irrigation department takes corrective measures to maintain the level at 50 feet as soon the level drops to 47 feet,” he explained.

