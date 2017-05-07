‘Cosmetic changes’ won’t last more than a day, Amir Muqam takes dig at rivals

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam remarked on Sunday that the cosmetic changes won’t last for more than a day while taking a dig at rival party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) agenda for change.

Muqam, who is also Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, was addressing a PML-N public gathering in Peshawar.

People in KP have understood that if they want to move forward then they must support Nawaz Sharif, he remarked.

Speaking about PTI’s health card service, he remarked that the party started caring about people’s health after wasting more than four years. “Health cards are being used to toy with people.”

Billions of rupees are being misappropriated in the name of health card, he claimed, adding “people should know the reality of the people who engage in negative politics.”

“PTI’s government is suffering from confusing,” he remarked. People need to support Nawaz Sharif if they want the country to progress, the leader added.

