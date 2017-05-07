50 Afghan soldiers killed, over 100 injured: IG FC Balochistan

CHAMAN: Over 50 Afghan soldiers were killed and more than 100 injured when Pakistan retaliated to unprovoked firing and shelling by Afghan forces at Chaman border, Balochistan Frontier Corps Inspector General Major General Nadeem Ahmed said on Sunday.

"We are not pleased to announce this but the Afghan commanders are responsible for this," he said while briefing the media on the Chaman border firing issue. "We had informed them about our census activity."

The census was carried out in the areas that are situated within the Pakistani border, he further said.

While talking about the Afghan forces' attack, the IG said the census was carried out in Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir for four days until April 29 when they started to hinder the process. "But we restrained so that peace is not disrupted."

The next day a meeting between border forces was held where the Afghan authorities told their Pakistani counterparts to resume the census process after three to four days.

"We informed them, but our positive attitude was misused," he said. "The Afghan forces entered villages on Pakistan's side and used locals as human shields so that they could make a position for attacks."

However, on May 4 the Frontier Corps personnel started the operation and by May 5, got hold of their areas back. "We could have done this earlier, but we knew civilians reside in the villages on the border."

When the Afghan forces found out they were losing their position, they started firing, killing over 10, including one pregnant woman and injuring more than 40, the IG added.

The FC official said he was thankful to the tribal people of Chaman as they were ready to help and also donated blood.

A flag meeting between Afghan, Pakistan military authorities is currently under way at Bab-e-Dosti border of the two neighbouring countries.

The Pakistani delegation is led by FC Commander North Sector Brigadier Nadeem Sohail and Afghanistan’s delegation is headed by Colonel Sharif. The meeting is also being attended by Pakistan and Afghanistan’s geological survey teams.

