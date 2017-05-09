ECP restores petition seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday restored the petition of Hashim Ali Bhutta seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

The ECP resumed the hearing of the case regarding disqualification of the PTI chief and ordered Imran Khan to submit his reply till May 23.

The petitioner Hashim Ali Bhutta, in his plea, had said that Imran Khan did not mention his Bani Gala residence and London flats in his asset declaration.

The petition had also stated that the PTI chief failed to abide by Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The ECP had earlier dismissed the petition because the petitioner had failed to appear at the hearing.

In a hearing on Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan ruled that the ECP had the jurisdiction to continue with the PTI-foreign funding case and rejected the party’s petition challenging its authority.

The ECP adjourned the hearing – which includes the matter of contempt of court as well – till May 17, adding that this was PTI’s last chance.

