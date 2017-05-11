Naval chief, Indonesian Navy officials discuss collaborative maritime security

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah met with Commandant Marine Corps, Maj Gen Bambang Suwantono, and Commandant Western Fleet Command, Rear Admiral Aan Kumia of Indonesia while on an official visit to Indonesia, a press release by the Navy’s media wing said.

Upon his arrival at Marines Base and Western Fleet Command Headquarters, Admiral Zakaullah was presented Guard of Honour.

During the meeting with Maj Gen Bambang Suwantono, diverse matters of professional interest ranging from Maritime security and stability, Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP), counter-piracy operations, drug trafficking were discussed. Various avenues to enhance interoperability between Pakistan and Indonesian Navy were also dilated upon.

Admiral Zakaullah also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism in general and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining regional peace and security in particular. Gen Suwantono acknowledged strong foundations and historical ties between Pakistan and Indonesia. He also lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and extending cooperation in diverse fields to Indonesian Navy.

Admiral Zakaullah alos called on Commandant Fleet Command, Rear Admiral Aan Kumia. Upon his arrival at Western Fleet Command Headquarters at Jakarta, Indonesia, he was warmly welcomed by Rear Admiral Kumia and was also given detailed briefings regarding western Fleet Command of the Indonesian Navy.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest came under discussion. Admiral Zakaullah appreciated the professionalism and commitment of Indonesian Navy officers and men. The commandant Western Fleet Command lauded the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

