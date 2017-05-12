Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of Pakistan: Met

ISLAMABAD: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Rain and dust storm with gusty winds is expected over the next 12 hours in isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Makran, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The hot weather accompanied by long hours of load-shedding has added to the sufferings of the residents of the affected areas.

Recent rain and thunderstorm in parts of Punjab uprooted trees and left water standing in many streets. The areas include Rajanpur, Jhang, Shorkot, Faisalabad, Gujranwala.

