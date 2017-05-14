Print Story
Azam Khan

Pakistan
PTI gathering under way in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-(PTI) Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is expected to address a gathering of supporters in Abbottabad on Sunday evening.

The event, being held at Abbottabad’s degree college ground, is at the moment being addressed by senior party leaders from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the centre.

Earlier, speaking to the media at the venue, provincial minister of the PTI-led cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ghani, said 20,000 chairs have been set up at the ground to accommodate PTI supporters.

