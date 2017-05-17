Firing kills 3, police arrest 8 suspects during operations in Karachi

KARACHI: Three people, including a woman, were killed in firing incidents late Tuesday night, while alleged target killer Asif and seven others were arrested during numerous raids and search operations conducted by police in various areas here, Geo News reported.

Operations were carried out in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Baldia's Ittehad Town, Orangi Town, with police recovering weapons, drugs, and stolen goods from some of these areas.

During the police’s crackdown on criminal elements in Baldia’s Ittehad Town, three suspects – Amin, Muhammad Arif, and Noor Muhammad – were taken into custody. Weapons and contraband were recovered from the arrestees, who were reportedly involved in various crimes.

—This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

