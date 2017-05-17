Hot weather expected in most parts of country: MET

Related Stories 7 easy hacks to beat the heat

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted on Wednesday.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24-36 hours.

Read more: 7 easy hacks to beat the heat

Rain and thunderstorm with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan according to PMD.

Past weather

Dust, thunderstorm, and rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper KP while at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Bahawalpur, Quetta, Zhob, Makran, and Larkana divisions.

Rainfall in the last 24 Hours (mm)

Punjab: Kasur 17, Sargodha (AP 08, City 06), Lahore (AP 07, City 04), Gujranwala, Khanpur 06, Noorpurthal 04, Bahawalpur (City 03, AP 01), Mangla 03, Bahawalnagar 02, Joharabad, Kamra 01, Kashmir: Kotli 04, Rawalakot, Garidupatta 03, Muzaffarabad 02, KP: Dir 04, Malamjabba, Lower Dir, Mirkhani 03, Kohat 02, Chitral, Saidu Sharif, Kakul 01, Sindh: Larkana 07, Balochistan: Panjgur, Zhob 04, GB: Gilgit, Bagrote 03.

Yesterday's highest temperatures

Dadu, Sh. Benazirabad, Turbat, Bhakkar, Mithi 44°C, Hyderabad, Moenjodaro, Chhor, Larkana 43°C, D.G. Khan, Sibbi, Lasbela, Jacobabad, Padidan, Mirpurkhas, Sukkar, R.Y. Khan 42°C.

Data courtesy: Pakistan Meteorological Department

0



0





