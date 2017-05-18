State of human rights in IoK is deplorable: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Foreign office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said the situation of human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) is deplorable during a media briefing on Thursday.

Extremist organisation RSS tried its best to suppress the voice of people in IoK, he remarked, adding Pakistan condemns the Indian massacre of Kashmiris.

India has also closed down about 36 television channels in IoK to suppress the voice of the people, he claimed. International community needs to play an important role in solving the Kashmir issue, he urged.

On the issue, Prime Minister Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has sent a letter to Secretary-General of the United Nations. In the letter, Indian atrocities in IOK have been exposed, he explained.

He also expressed concern over the arrests of leaders from Kashmir, adding that Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was not even given the permission to seek treatment from a doctor.

On Prime Minister’s visit to China, he remarked that the trip was quite successful. PM held meeting with top leaders in China. Moreover, he also met the presidents of Russia and Turkey.

