Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Sunday Sep 17 2017
By
REUTERS

Windies humble England in T20

By
REUTERS

Sunday Sep 17, 2017

West Indies celebrate after taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow during their T20 match at the Emirates Riverside stadium in Durham, England. (Reuters)
 

West Indies laid down a significant marker ahead of the ODI series as they comfortably beat England by 21 runs in their sole Twenty20 fixture at Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

West Indies got off to a quick-fire start and were 106-1 midway through their innings before Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid took three wickets apiece to restrict the tourists to 176-9.

In response Alex Hales struck a blistering 43 as England started strongly but the hosts fell to 68-4 and were all out for 155.

Led by openers Chris Gayle (40) and Evin Lewis (51), West Indies got off to a ferocious start with the destructive Gayle bludgeoning four sixes before he was run out.

Lewis made an impressive 28-ball fifty but his dismissal signalled the start of a collapse with Plunkett also accounting for Marlon Samuels (10), and Kieron Pollard (six) in a quick three-wicket burst.

Rashid claimed the wickets of Chadwick Walton (13), Carlos Brathwaite and Sunil Narine -- both for two.

Rovman Powell scored 28 in a useful cameo before he was caught off the bowling of Tom Curran, Jerome Taylor (1) fell to Chris Jordan and Ashley Nurse finished unbeaten 13 on as the tourists set England 177 to win.

England’s response got off to the worst possible start with Jason Roy caught for a first-ball duck, and Hales was dropped on zero before he was eventually bowled by Brathwaite having smashed eight fours and one six.

Joe Root (17) and captain Eoin Morgan (two) went in quick succession as England faltered.

Jos Buttler (30) looked to get England back on track but he fell to Kesrick Williams, who added a second with the scalp of Rashid (1).

David Willey (1), Jonny Bairstow (27), Jordan (6) and Plunkett (18) offered little resistance as Williams finished with 3-35.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Pakistan beats Thailand to qualify for Group-I of Davis Cup

Pakistan beats Thailand to qualify for Group-I of Davis Cup

 Updated 3 hours ago
Improved Arsenal hold Chelsea to goalless draw

Improved Arsenal hold Chelsea to goalless draw

 Updated 4 hours ago
Formula One: Hamilton wins crucial, chaotic Singapore GP

Formula One: Hamilton wins crucial, chaotic Singapore GP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Qalandars pick 16 aspiring cricketers from Lahore

Qalandars pick 16 aspiring cricketers from Lahore

 Updated 6 hours ago
Ambidextrous Yasir Jan wants switch hit type relaxation from ICC

Ambidextrous Yasir Jan wants switch hit type relaxation from ICC

 Updated 10 hours ago
Imad Wasim retains top spot in ICC T20I ranking

Imad Wasim retains top spot in ICC T20I ranking

 Updated 10 hours ago
Thailand outclass Pakistan in Davis Cup doubles

Thailand outclass Pakistan in Davis Cup doubles

 Updated 14 hours ago
Pakistan wins first gold medal in Asian Indoor Games

Pakistan wins first gold medal in Asian Indoor Games

 Updated 14 hours ago
Six-goal City go top, Liverpool held by Burnley

Six-goal City go top, Liverpool held by Burnley

 Updated 22 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement