Sunday Sep 17 2017
By
Web Desk

Imad Wasim retains top spot in ICC T20I ranking

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 17, 2017

All rounder Imad Wasim retained top spot among bowlers, while Team Pakistan ranked second in the latest ICC rankings issued for T20I.

Meanwhile, Middle order batsman Babar Azam moves up to career-best sixth position in T20I rankings. The 22-year-old has risen 21 spots after his player of the series performance helped complete a 2-1 victory over the World XI in the Independence Cup series played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In the latest rankings update, which also takes into account performances in Saturday’s one-off T20I in Durham which the Windies won against England by 21 runs, Shoaib Malik was another Pakistan batsman to gain as his 94 runs in the Lahore series saw him gain four slots to reach 30th position. Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan has gained 32 places to reach 66th rank among bowlers.

T20I Team Ranking

1 New Zealand 125

2 Pakistan 121

3 West Indies 120 (+3)

4 England 119 (-4)

5 India 116

6 South Africa 110

7 Australia 110

8 Sri Lanka 93

9 Afghanistan 86

10 Bangladesh 78

11 Scotland 67

12 Zimbabwe 65

13 UAE 52

14 Netherlands 49

15 Hong Kong 46

16 PNG 39

17 Oman 38

18 Ireland 36

 Bowlers (top 10)

Ranking for T20i (bowlers)

1) Imad Wasim Pak

2) Jasprit Bumrah Ind 

3) Imran Tahir SA 

4) Rashid Khan Afg 

5 ) M. Rahman Ban 

6 ) Samuel Badree WI

7  ) James Faulkner Aus 

8 ) Sunil Narine WI 

9 ) Shakib Al Hasan Ban 

10 ) R. Ashwin Ind 


